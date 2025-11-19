Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,784 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1,543.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,022,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after buying an additional 3,547,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,795,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,861 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $68,097,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 20.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,882,000 after acquiring an additional 779,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AHR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $74,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,560. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $994,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,924.64. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 25,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,398 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 2.6%

AHR stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 714.29%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

