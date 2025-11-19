Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 664 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,081,000 after purchasing an additional 816,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,851,000 after purchasing an additional 306,628 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $130,212,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $76,467,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $65,298,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY opened at $548.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.08 and a 12-month high of $572.18.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.00.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

