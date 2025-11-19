Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 1,786 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 132.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 28,080.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,273 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $314,650,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 302.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 352,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $85,883,000 after purchasing an additional 264,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $263.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $308.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.97 and its 200-day moving average is $232.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

