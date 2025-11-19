Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,495,996 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Airbnb worth $104,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 70.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $28,475,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 232,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,929.90. This trade represents a 50.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $72,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 194,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,552.28. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,445,114 shares of company stock worth $178,408,858. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $155.00 price objective on Airbnb in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of ABNB opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.70.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

