Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Exelon were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 36.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 16,758 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Exelon by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 350,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 130,391 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,977,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,880,000 after acquiring an additional 67,159 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 0.5%

EXC stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.