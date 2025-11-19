First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,686,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,002,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,088,000 after purchasing an additional 971,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,328,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,583,000 after purchasing an additional 907,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,074,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,598,000 after buying an additional 434,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,403,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,082,000 after buying an additional 430,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

