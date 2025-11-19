Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $96,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,503.19. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0%

REGN stock opened at $725.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $605.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $800.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.46 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $580.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.76.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

