PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) versus YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Critical Analysis

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) and YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PowerFleet and YAYYO”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $425.87 million 1.41 -$50.99 million ($0.31) -14.52 YAYYO $12.56 million N/A -$7.14 million ($0.06) 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

YAYYO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YAYYO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

73.4% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of PowerFleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of YAYYO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YAYYO has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PowerFleet and YAYYO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 1 1 5 0 2.57 YAYYO 0 0 0 0 0.00

PowerFleet presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 133.33%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than YAYYO.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and YAYYO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -9.95% -8.56% -4.45% YAYYO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

YAYYO beats PowerFleet on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerFleet

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, and Other. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

About YAYYO

(Get Free Report)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.