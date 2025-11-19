HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) vs. Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Head to Head Contrast

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and HG”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.54 billion 0.72 -$370.26 million ($1.46) -3.14 HG $11.51 million 2.26 -$240,000.00 $0.43 11.63

Risk and Volatility

HG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diversified Healthcare Trust and HG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 HG 0 0 0 0 0.00

Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.63%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than HG.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -18.83% -14.69% -5.69% HG 5.02% 1.84% 1.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of HG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HG beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants. The SHOP segment manages senior living communities that offers short term and long term residential care, and other services for residents where it pay fees to the operator to manage the communities for its account. The company was founded on December 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. In addition, the company provides excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage related to catastrophic weather risk in Texas; and management advisory services, such as formation, operational, and restructuring services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

