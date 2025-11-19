Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,046 Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 117.5% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 6.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

