Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research firms have commented on GTX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on Garrett Motion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.41. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 8.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Garrett Motion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Garrett Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $4,655,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,009,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,732,069.60. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,113,403 shares of company stock worth $14,773,314 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 4,655.8% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

