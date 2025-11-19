Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,913,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,151,183,000 after purchasing an additional 363,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,680,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,489,000 after buying an additional 170,827 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,723,000 after acquiring an additional 234,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,487,000 after acquiring an additional 353,884 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,645 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Agree Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.87 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Agree Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,528 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,182.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 638,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,110,533.44. This represents a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.84 per share, with a total value of $54,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,502.56. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 29,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,408 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

