Analysts Set ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target at $29.75

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Research cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 672,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,786,399.52. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $506,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,533.77. This trade represents a 23.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 271,152 shares of company stock valued at $8,055,710 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $545,000. CWM LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Price Performance

ACM Research stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.44. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $45.12.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. ACM Research has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

