16,600 Shares in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SARO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,398,000 after acquiring an additional 52,146 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in StandardAero by 54.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StandardAero by 34.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,354,000 after purchasing an additional 555,857 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 210.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 32.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SARO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on StandardAero in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

StandardAero Price Performance

NYSE SARO opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion and a PE ratio of 44.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $31.97.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. StandardAero’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In related news, insider Alex Trapp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $292,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,626 shares of company stock worth $2,554,051.

StandardAero Profile

(Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.