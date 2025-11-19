Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,450 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,811,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,225,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,669,000 after purchasing an additional 315,499 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 55.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,289,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,529,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,592,000 after buying an additional 236,251 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,322,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after purchasing an additional 294,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 6.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $252.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MARA. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $789,805.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 318,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,002.20. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 25,113 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $398,543.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 723,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,476,168.32. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 172,361 shares of company stock worth $3,130,259 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

