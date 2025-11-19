Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $660,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 39,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 124.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BSCV stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.0643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

