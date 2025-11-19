Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 360.91 and traded as high as GBX 364.50. Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 360, with a volume of 3,592,576 shares changing hands.

Temple Bar Stock Up 0.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 360.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 337.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 8.20 EPS for the quarter. Temple Bar had a net margin of 98.26% and a return on equity of 20.62%.

Insider Activity at Temple Bar

About Temple Bar

In other news, insider Wendy Colquhoun bought 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 359 per share, with a total value of £19,870.65. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Temple Bar’s investment objective is to provide investors with a growing income combined with growth in capital. It aims to meet this objective by investing primarily in UK equities, across different sectors, maintaining a balance of larger and smaller/medium-sized companies. The trust has a bias towards FTSE 350 companies.

