Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as low as C$0.66. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 3,300 shares traded.

Caldwell Partners International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$19.78 million, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About Caldwell Partners International

Caldwell Partners International Inc is a provider of executive search that specializes in the recruitment of executives for full-time and advisory roles. The company contracts with its clients, on an assignment basis providing advice on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for filling of senior executive positions.

