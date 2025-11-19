Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as low as C$0.66. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 3,300 shares traded.
Caldwell Partners International Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$19.78 million, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40.
About Caldwell Partners International
Caldwell Partners International Inc is a provider of executive search that specializes in the recruitment of executives for full-time and advisory roles. The company contracts with its clients, on an assignment basis providing advice on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for filling of senior executive positions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caldwell Partners International
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- What’s on the Thanksgiving Table? A Stock Pick for Every Course
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why Home Depot’s Pain Could Be a Long-Term Investor’s Gain
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Qualcomm’s Bulls Are Running Out of Room to Be Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.