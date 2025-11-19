Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Down 100.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.