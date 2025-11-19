Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.20. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 536,733 shares changing hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$210.74 million, a P/E ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lp Sheffield Holdings sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 110,386,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,973,415.62. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Bryan Scott Sheffield sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$760,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 110,386,398 shares in the company, valued at C$20,973,415.62. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. Insiders sold 13,462,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,020 in the last three months. 25.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

