DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.6712. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $0.6712, with a volume of 26,632 shares changing hands.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.66.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

