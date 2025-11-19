Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.12. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 1,870,728 shares traded.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Up 4.2%

The stock has a market cap of C$40.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of C$13.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0647727 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc is an international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is primarily engaged in the exploration and the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in onshore reservoirs in Trinidad. The company holds interests in producing and exploration properties in southern Trinidad, which is approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights.

