hVIVO (LON:HVO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.28 and traded as low as GBX 6. hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 6.05, with a volume of 934,267 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reduced their price objective on hVIVO from GBX 35 to GBX 25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 10 target price on shares of hVIVO in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 17.50.

The firm has a market cap of £41.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

hVIVO (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. hVIVO had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 25.96%. Research analysts forecast that hVIVO plc will post 1.5492958 earnings per share for the current year.

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

