Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,809,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,667,344,000 after purchasing an additional 434,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Tower by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,144,000 after buying an additional 2,309,627 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,383,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,621,000 after buying an additional 285,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,534,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,965,000 after buying an additional 88,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,971,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,130 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $181.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.44.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly purchased 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

