5,847 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 96,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $138.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.42 and its 200-day moving average is $136.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

