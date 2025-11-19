Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 178,686 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,681,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $158,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.37.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $2,526,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,510,570.90. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 198,359 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $13,206,742.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 679,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,273,001.82. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 539,686 shares of company stock worth $32,805,991 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.39. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.71 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 4318.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.