Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,155,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $164,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.42 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 45.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.46.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

