16,303 Shares in FIGS, Inc. $FIGS Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FIGS by 12,795.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

FIGS Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE FIGS opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $151.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. FIGS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 23,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $172,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,274,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,074.99. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 22,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $168,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 845,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,247,099.55. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $842,076 in the last ninety days. 29.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

