Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stake in Bigcommerce Holdings, Inc. $BIGC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bigcommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 106.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Bigcommerce were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bigcommerce by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.64 million, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bigcommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Bigcommerce in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bigcommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

