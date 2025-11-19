Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 11,607 ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACVA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,078,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,301,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,310 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $14,426,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at $10,146,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 671.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 699,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 608,779 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACVA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $16.50) on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.63.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $199.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.26 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. ACV Auctions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman purchased 912,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $5,118,608.88. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 912,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,608.88. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Hirsch acquired 80,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,345.91. Following the acquisition, the director owned 99,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,000.38. The trade was a 421.68% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

