El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. $LOCO Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 39,844 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,615,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 82,152 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 17.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 726,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 451,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,618,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 346,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

