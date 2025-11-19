Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. $OPY

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPY. Boston Partners raised its position in Oppenheimer by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 58,735 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 114.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 864.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 37,284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 17.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 33,433 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oppenheimer by 581.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

OPY opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $676.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.22. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $79.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.88%.The business had revenue of $401.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on OPY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oppenheimer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.