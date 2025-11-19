Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $847,000 Holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. $BBCP

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,487 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.15 million, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.65%.The business had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Concrete Pumping has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

