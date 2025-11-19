Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $944,000 Position in Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home BancShares by 2.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,404,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,594,000 after buying an additional 196,563 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,390,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Home BancShares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Home BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $41,431,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Home BancShares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,123,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home BancShares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOMB. Piper Sandler set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home BancShares news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,302,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,540,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,334,095.52. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home BancShares Price Performance

NYSE:HOMB opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Home BancShares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $277.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.21%.

Home BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.