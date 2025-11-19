Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $805,000 Investment in Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 29.0% in the second quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 599,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 134,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Envista by 23.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 60.9% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Envista by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period.

NVST stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. Envista Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $669.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.49 million. Envista had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

