Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,841,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,195,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,703,000 after buying an additional 649,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $14,151,000. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $10,188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,764,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,841,000 after acquiring an additional 210,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CFO Christopher J. Bealer acquired 9,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $199,019.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,649.66. The trade was a 43.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $114,074.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,725.55. This represents a 24.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 7.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Weiss Ratings cut Simply Good Foods from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

