Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Trimble by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 36,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 24.5% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 161,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,999.69. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $602,015.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,186.44. This represents a 94.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,986. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

