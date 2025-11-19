Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,819 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,302 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 126.9% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Solar from $198.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Solar from $278.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $273.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.79.

First Solar Trading Down 0.5%

First Solar stock opened at $252.19 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $281.55. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.92.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total transaction of $9,914,554.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,514.24. The trade was a 70.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,308.80. The trade was a 31.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,971,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

