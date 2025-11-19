Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in XPO were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in XPO by 15.8% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 289,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 854.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 551,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 493,736 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth $497,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 159.4% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on XPO from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $154.00 price target on XPO and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $145.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.15.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $128.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at XPO

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,360. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

