iShares MSCI Canada ETF $EWC Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 266.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWC stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

