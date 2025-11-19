Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in F5 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 2.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in F5 by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 845 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $227.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.10. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.00 and a 12 month high of $346.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total value of $328,874.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,357,586.54. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total transaction of $2,077,670.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,301.54. This trade represents a 27.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $6,297,504. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

