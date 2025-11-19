16,195 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 30.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in H&R Block by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 176,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $8,197,820.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 906,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,107,301.98. This represents a 16.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $64.62.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $203.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.13 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

