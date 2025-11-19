Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Sotera Health Company $SHC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at about $504,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 187,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Sotera Health by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $181,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,822,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,144,804.72. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $187,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,215,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,219,460.65. This represents a 29.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,126,611 shares of company stock valued at $492,073,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. Sotera Health Company has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $311.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.63 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 4.82%. Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Sotera Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

