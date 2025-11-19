Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. $CSV

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,675 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSV. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 648,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $3,546,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $643.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Carriage Services had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $102.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Carriage Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carriage Services

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

In other Carriage Services news, VP Shane Pudenz sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $577,877.72. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,294.80. The trade was a 46.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Profile

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.