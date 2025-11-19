Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. $VCYT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 1,279.9% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter worth $305,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.2% during the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Veracyte stock opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 117.46 and a beta of 2.16.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Veracyte had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veracyte has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veracyte news, CEO Marc Stapley sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $233,153.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 334,185 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,565.85. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip G. Febbo sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $300,730.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 92,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,724.82. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,004. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

