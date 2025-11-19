Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Renasant Co. $RNST

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,789,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,230,000 after buying an additional 1,582,105 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,121,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,994,000 after buying an additional 362,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Renasant by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,590,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,946 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Renasant by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,065,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,748 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 996,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,801,000 after acquiring an additional 323,456 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Hovde Group raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Renasant had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $269.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.23%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

