Analysts Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Price Target at $94.79

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.7895.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Argus raised their price target on Aptiv from $78.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $94.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

APTV opened at $75.85 on Friday. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,700. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 11.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

