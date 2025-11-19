Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,299 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January $UJAN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UJAN. WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Novus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 1,245.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 4.7%

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $273.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.32.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

