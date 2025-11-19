Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 35,918 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 233.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

AESI stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $26.86.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

