Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.3571.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investments from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investments from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Two Harbors Investments from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Two Harbors Investments Stock Performance

Shares of TWO stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $994.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Two Harbors Investments has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 44.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of ($18.67) million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investments will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 490.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,583,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,196 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments during the third quarter valued at $17,558,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,535,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,766,000 after buying an additional 1,415,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,649,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,540,000 after buying an additional 815,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,325,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investments Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

